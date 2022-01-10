Monterey, CA -- Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at Springfield, OH, and Soledad, CA facilities. A detailed list of affected products is provided on the FDA website.

Any salad varieties containing iceberg lettuce were recalled, as the lettuce carries risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall from Springfield, OH are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.

Products subject to the voluntary recall from Soledad, CA are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package (see example below). Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately. No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

This voluntary recall notification is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled salad items from the Springfield facility and the Soledad facility were distributed in Pennsylvania.

Listing of products subject to each of these recalls can be found on the FDA website. No other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.



