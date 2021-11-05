A limited number of cases of garden salad are being recalled after a Department of Agriculture test detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Affected products are:

24-oz Dole Garden Salad, lots N28205A and N28205B, UPC 0-71430-01136-2

24-oz Marketside Classic Salad, lots N28205A and N28205B, UPC 6-81131-32895-1

12-oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad, lots N28211A and N28211B, UPC 0-11110-91036-3

12-oz Salad Classics Garden Salad, lots N28211A and N28211B, UPC 6-88267-18443-7

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and other immunocompromised people. Otherwise healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria has been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Pennsylvania is one of 10 states that was distributed the impacted products.

The products are now beyond their "best if used by" date and should no longer be for sale.

No other Dole products (or products manufactured by Dole) are included in the recall. Only the specific garden salad products listed are included in the recall.

Recalled salads should be discarded.



