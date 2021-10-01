Washington, D.C. -- The FDA has issued a public warning about potential risks associated with the use of the Safe-T-Lite UV WAND, manufactured by Max-Lux Corporation Ltd. The wand may expose users and nearby persons to unsafe levels of ultraviolet-C radiation and may cause harm to the skin, eyes, or both, within just a few seconds of use.

The Safe-T-Lite UV Wand emits levels of radiation over 3,000 times stronger than what is recommended by international experts for an ultraviolet exposure limit. The wand is a handheld UV-C light used to disinfect surfaces and kill germs.

The FDA is recommending that people use safer disinfection methods such as disinfecting cleaning wipes.

To remedy the issue, the FDA has issued a Notification of Defect Letter to Max-Lux Corporation while warning the public about the defective product.



