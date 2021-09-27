Washington, D.C. – A sweeping recall of a popular baby lounger product was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) after the product was found to be the cause of multiple infant deaths.

A total of eight infant deaths were reported from December 2015 and June 2020, according to the report by the CPSC. The infants reportedly suffocated in the loungers after being placed on their back, side, or stomach.

Boppy Co., a popular brand of infant and baby sleep products, is now recalling over 3.3 million baby loungers. The recalled products include Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Loungers.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”