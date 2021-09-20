Chester, Vermont -- Drew's Organics LLC has recalled one lot code of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing due to a processing issue that rendered the product unfit for consumption. The product is discolored and has an incorrect pH that could allow growth of microbes, including Clostridium botulinum.

The recalled product comes in a 12 fl. oz. glass bottle with the Best if Used By date of Feb. 15, 2023, and UPC #4099100023169. The lot code is printed on the shoulder of the bottle above the label.

The recalled product was distributed to Aldi stores between August 20 and September 10. Currently, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported. No other Aldi products are affected by this recall.

Bottles of recalled salad dressing may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.



