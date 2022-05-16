HP Hood LLC is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because they may contain undeclared peanuts and pose a risk to those with peanut allergies.

The recalled products can be identified by a "Best By" date of 12/17/22. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed nationally to retail stores across the U.S.

This recall is limited to the following products:

his recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, “Best By” dates, or varieties of Planet Oat frozen dessert products.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl product, which contains peanuts, was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container, which does not contain the peanut allergen statement. The issue was discovered by a retail customer, which contacted Hood.

All retail customers that received the recalled products are being instructed to remove such products from their shelves. All distribution centers are being instructed to check inventory, cease distribution, and notify retail customers.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact consumer affairs at 1-800-242-2423 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.