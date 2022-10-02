Lock Haven, Pa. — A prisoner attacked a guard, punching him several times in the head before grabbing his throat, police say.

Nathaniel Lee Baney, 23, was brought into the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, on Sept. 8 around 10:30 p.m. While in the intake area of the prison, a guard tried to help Baney put on a suicide smock, but Barney allegedly became combative.

Baney pushed himself into the guard, then hit him several times in the face, breaking the guard's glasses, according to Officer Dennis Gill, Pine Creek Township police.

Baney grabbed the man around the neck and squeezed until others were able to free the guard, Gill said.

Damage to the glasses is estimated at $114.

Baney was charged with aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner, and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Keith Kibler. He is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Docket sheet

