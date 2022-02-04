Allenwood, Pa. -- An inmate serving a life sentence died in Allenwood Penitentiary on Friday, Feb. 4, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., inmate Robert D. McWilliams was found unresponsive, the release said.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff

requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued.

Mr. McWilliams was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

According to the release, no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

McWilliams was a 41-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Ohio to a life sentence for sex trafficking of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, transportation of child pornography, receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and possession of child pornography.

He had been in custody at USP Allenwood since January 31, 2022.

USP Allenwood is a high security facility and currently houses 633 male offenders.