Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner bit a corrections officer, then claimed she had HIV, police say.

The officer was forced to undergo treatment for his injury and for the prevention of HIV, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. Now Amber Lynn Mordan, 22, of Bloomsburg, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault at Columbia County Prison on Nov. 6.

Warden George Nye contacted police after Mordan was brought to the prison, 721 Iron St., around 10:30 a.m. While she was in the behavior/intake room being secured to a restraint chair, Mordan reportedly began fighting the corrections officer. She struck him on the left side of the head and bit his left wrist, charges state.

Mordan then allegedly told the officer she was HIV positive. He was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, where he was treated for his injury and for prevention of HIV.

Mordan, East Street, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony assault and harassment by a prisoner, simple assault, and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. in District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

