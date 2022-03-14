Troy, Pa. —A Wyalusing man is accused of punching a Bradford County Correctional Worker and will appear in Bradford County Court this upcoming week.

According to an affidavit from State Trooper Alexander Gushka, William Edward Bossong, 63, challenged the officer, who attempted to de-escalate the incident that took place just after noon on Feb. 24, 2022. Bossong allegedly asked “wanna fight, do you want to fight” to the officer prior to using a closed fist to strike him.

The entire incident was recorded on the officer’s body camera.

Bossong was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. Bossong, who was given $45,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment, will appear in Bradford County court this week for a preliminary hearing.

