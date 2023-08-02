Williamsport, Pa. — A 22-year-old sentenced to spend the next one to two years in prison acknowledged his family with a nod and resigned smile before being led out of the courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday.

Kurtis Brian Lentz of Montoursville agreed to enter guilty pleas to five felony charges that included statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility in May. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16.

The plea agreement will keep him in a county prison as opposed to a state correctional facility. Lentz is work release eligible; he is to have no contact with the victim; and will be required to serve 50 hours of community service after being released, according to the agreement.

“This does not have to define me in the future,” Lentz told the courtroom.

Lentz assaulted a 13-year-old friend of the family inside a home in Montoursville. He was 20 years old during the October 2020 incident.

The victim spoke with state police investigators in February of 2021 reporting the assault, telling them that Lentz touched her and “grinded” on her while she was visiting the house. The two then agreed to meet later and have sex, according to Trooper Josiah Reiner.

Over text, they agreed she would sneak into his bedroom located in the basement of the home. They watched television before they began to kiss, she told police. He digitally penetrated the victim before having sexual intercourse.

At first, Lentz claimed to police that he was drunk and felt it was a dream. He later recanted and admitted to having sex with the minor.

“It shouldn’t have happened, but it did,” Lentz said of the assault.

