Bellefonte, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview was found unresponsive in his cell and later died, according to the facility superintendent.

Inmate Andrew Yuhas, 61, was found unresponsive ion March 6. Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures, according to a news release. EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued as he was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he passed away at 7:30 a.m.

Yuhas was serving a 16-to-32-year sentence for rape from Luzerne County. He entered the Department of Corrections system on November 20, 1998, and had been at SCI Rockview since March 22, 2016.

Yuhas pleaded guilty in June of 1998 to one count of rape and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse for incidents that occurred over a 10-year period, beginning when his victim was six years old, according to a 1998 report in the Times Leader. He had been deemed a sexually violent predator.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner's Office.

