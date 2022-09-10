Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prison guard reportedly grabbed an inmate's breasts and put his hands down her pants while threatening to rape her last month.

Now Joseph Rogustski, 59, is facing a felony sexual assault charge for the alleged attack at Columbia County Prison on Aug. 31.

Police were called to the prison on Sept. 1 to speak with Warden George Nye and Lt. Brad Hipps after the inmate's fiance contacted prison officials about the incident.

Here's what Bloomsburg State Trp. Michael Strenchock wrote in an affidavit, outlining the charges against Rogutski:

The inmate called her fiance and told him Rogutski came into her cell and touched her inappropriately the day before. The guard was a "rover," or someone who moved between cell blocks relieving other guards for breaks. Surveillance video shows Rogutski relieving a guard on C-Block, where the accuser is housed.

At 5:30 p.m., the video showed Rogutski approached the inmate, who was sitting at a table near her cell, and then escorting her to her cell. He stepped inside with the woman and although the view was partially obstructed, police could see he was standing very close to the inmate.

The inmate later told police Rogutski walked over to where she was sitting and told her to go into her cell. Although he was always "gross" and vulgar" towards the female inmates, she wasn't concerned at first, the woman told Strenchock. Rogutski often provided inmates with contraband and she thought that was the purpose of taking her to her cell alone.

Instead, Rogutski told her she looked good and grabbed her breasts, she said. He squeezed her buttocks and tried putting his hand down her pants and under her shirt, telling her he was going to rape her.

That's when the food cart arrived in the cell block and Rogutski walked away, the inmate said. After talking with several other inmates about the incident, who advised her to tell someone, she called her fiance.

Other inmates confirmed Rogutski made vulgar comments to woman housed in the prison.

When police questioned Rogutski, he admitted he'd gone into the woman's cell alone, but said the inmate had asked him to check her sink because it was clogged. While he was in her cell, she grabbed his hand and tried to put it on her buttocks, but he told her to "knock it off," he said. Rogutski also said the woman started rubbing her own breasts while saying sexually suggestive things to him.

Rogutski didn't tell the assigned guard or his supervisor about the alleged incident and didn't make a report, according to police.

Rogutski, Mount Carmel, was charged with felony institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, and harassment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.