Muncy, Pa. — Leadership is a quality Kirsten Gardner perfected as the point guard for Muncy’s 2001 District 4 Girls Basketball Championship winning team.

It was the second championship title in the school’s history. Gardner was a key contributor to capturing it. She hit a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to put her team up.

“She was very determined, a team player, and a good leader as a point guard,” Former Muncy girl’s coach John Brink said. “At playoff time and towards the end of her senior year she was playing the best basketball of her career. She provided good leadership as our point guard.”

Gardner scored 123 points her senior year — an impressive feat for a point guard whose main job is to direct and lead.

That experience will easily transfer as she takes over as Lycoming County’s newest magistrate judge. She will also be familiar with the area, having grown up in Muncy, and still living in her childhood home.

Gardner also made an impact when she joined Muncy’s first girls’ soccer team. Prior to its first year at the end of the millennium Muncy played co-op due to numbers.

Gardner showed leadership in her first season with the Indians. The program grew along with Gardner. Muncy still has a girls soccer team that has never folded since starting.

“I was really active in high school,” Gardner said. “I joined a lot of clubs and played basketball.”

In addition to many teammates, Gardner comes from a big family with three sisters and a brother. Her family still has deep roots in the area. Gardner herself still lives in the home they all grew up in.

“Most of my life I’ve been in Muncy,” Gardner said. “The only times I haven’t been in the area is when I went to school.”

Gardner graduated undergrad from West Chester University before going to Widner University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, to earn her Juris Doctorate. Since returning home, Gardner has remained in the area.

As Magisterial District Judge 29-3-03, Gardner replaces retired Judge Jon Kemp. Prior to her confirmation, Gardner served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office, where she prosecuted hundreds of adult and juvenile cases, including those involving special victims, violent crimes, and homicides.

Gardner is admitted to the federal bar, where she handles federal appeals. Prior to her career as a prosecutor, she worked as an attorney in Lycoming County for nearly 10 years. She started her legal career as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Timothy M. Sullivan of Blair County.

“There are a lot of smaller communities on the eastern end of Lycoming County,” Gardner said. “That’s who I will be representing. They are very friendly communities. You get family with the area. The different issues that might arise.”

Growing up in the area and maintaining close relationships with her family will only help Gardner as she assumes control of the courthouse.

Gardner will recognize the faces of the people who walk in front of her. That recognition will be critical while presiding over one of the most important seats in the community.

“You’re just familiar with the different things in the area,” Gardner said. “Being able to say I lived here. I grew up here. I’ve seen the communities grow. I want to continue with that and keep those communities safe.”

Gardner won both the Republican and Democratic primaries in May, and was appointed to the post early by a unanimous Senate vote in June.

“I look forward to fulfilling my duties by this appointment and I thank Governor Shapiro, Senator Yaw, and the Senate for such an honor," she said.

Gardner's Magesterial Disstrict office is located at 2134 Route 405 Highway, Muncy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.