Williamsport, Pa. — In April, the Williamsport Area School District voted to approve a shift in leadership during a school board meeting, appointing Dr. Roger Freed, 34, of Williamsport as the new high school principal for the upcoming school year.

Tuesday, Freed was charged with 30 felony counts stemming from interviews conducted with a former student who alleged a relationship had taken place.

According to an affidavit, Freed allegedly initiated and engaged in an "emotional and sexual relationship" with a WASD student from 2015, when the student was 16, until 2022, when he was 22. Freed is accused of performing oral sex on the student beginning in 2017 and continuing relations until April of this year.

Freed was charged during a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday and posted $175,000 unsecured bail.

The accuser told police that at the beginning, he trusted Freed "like an older brother." However, the relationship allegedly progressed.

In an account provided to the police by the accuser from a 2017 incident, Freed drove the two of them around Lycoming County as they spoke about advancing their relationship, according to the juvenile. While sitting in a dark parking lot, Freed allegedly said to the student, “I could lose my job over this.” Freed instructed the juvenile not to tell anybody.

“After the first encounter, (accuser) described how Freed performed oral sex on him regularly (4-5 times a week), always at night, through the next two years of high school,” investigators wrote.

The accuser allegedly described several locations in detail where the sexual encounters took place over the course of two years. In one instance, the accuser described “making out” in Freed’s officer at the Williamsport Area School District.

In a 2017 incident described by the accuser, Freed provided alcohol and cigars during a college visit to a school in Pittsburgh. The accuser said they became “buzzed” from the wine and cigars and detailed for investigators how Freed performed oral sex and slept naked with him, according to the affidavit.

Police said the relationship continued throughout the accuser’s senior year. That included participating in Bible study with Freed, who was described to police as a “churchgoer.” After one particular Bible study at Freed’s home, the accuser explained how Freed performed oral sex as he sat in a brown reclining chair.

Freed allegedly provided Redd’s Apple Ale to the juvenile during a 2018 incident at the student’s home. The juvenile told investigators that oral sex was performed that night in a guest bedroom of the home.

According to the arrest affidavit, the relationship continued after the student’s graduation where the student attended college. Freed would stay at a hotel or have the accuser visit him when he was on break from school, he told investigators.

Freed allegedly sent the accuser money on holidays, birthdays, and on their relationship anniversaries using Venmo.

The juvenile told police of one occasion in March of 2021 when Freed allegedly attempted to engage in anal sex, but was told to stop.

According to the affidavit, the relations allegedly ended in April of this year.

“Freed, a WASD high school principal, had indecent contact and engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a WASD student,” investigators wrote.

Freed was charged with 30 counts of third-degree felony school-intercourse/sexual contact with student, second-degree felony sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and third-degree misdemeanor sell/furnish liquor to minors.

"The school is not offering a comment at this time," said Greg Hayes, Williamsport School District’s Executive Director of Education Foundation and Public Relations.

Freed is a graduate of Lock Haven University with a degree in Secondary Education in Mathematics. He earned a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from California University of Pennsylvania and a doctoral degree in Education from Duquesne University.

He began his career with Williamsport Area School District as a math teacher in 2011 and then moved on to become the Special Education Coordinator for the District in 2015.

In 2018 he was named ninth-grade principal after serving as assistant principal at Jackson Primary School in Newberry.

Docket sheet

