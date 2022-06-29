Williamsport, Pa. —The person had six previous convictions in New Jersey for shoplifting when police discovered his name after an investigation into two incidents in Williamsport.

Lionel Stocks will appear in Lycoming County court on July 20 for preliminary hearings into two separate third-degree felony retail theft charges. The 56-year-old career criminal was granted a continuance for a July 7 hearing that was pushed back.

Stocks entered the Goodwill store near the 600 block of Hepburn Street on April 11 and switched price tags on two pairs of shoes, police said. Stocks allegedly swapped the price tag on a $19.99 pair of Nautica shoes for a $5.99 tag that was on a pair of Nike shoes.

In a separate incident at the same store, Stocks was allegedly captured on surveillance video putting several hats into a bag on Feb. 11. Stocks then attempted to leave the store, but was confronted by an employee, police said.

Stocks was stopped as he attempted to purchase the Nautica shoes at a cheaper price, according to the affidavit. Police said Stocks was identified by surveillance video and later located on April 18 near the 400 block of Lycoming Street.

