Aggravated assault charge

Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said.

The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said.

A distraught pharmacist spoke with officers at the store after the assault took place, according to an affidavit. The attack happened after she stepped in for an employee who was having a difficult time with Robinson, police said.

Robinson is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and disorderly conduct. Robinson posted $25,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment on Sept. 20.

Robinson will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Sept. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!