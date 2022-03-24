Bloomsburg, Pa. —A Bloomsburg man might be regretting his decision to challenge a rejection on an application for a firearm.

According to Scott Township Police officers, Elvis Gregory Perez Iraheta, 34, marked “no” to a question regarding if he had ever been convicted of a felony. Officers said a background check showed he pled guilty to possession of greater than 50 grams of marijuana in New Jersey in 2009.

Perez Iraheta allegedly attempted to purchase a Glock model “19” 9mm caliber handgun on Dec. 11, 2020 from Susquehanna Valley Firearms in Bloomsburg. He was initially rejected, but challenged the decision which police said was upheld as of Feb. 5, 2021.

Court records show Perez Iraheta was charged with third-degree felony materially false written statement and third-degree misdemeanor statement under penalty on March 22, 2022 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Russell Lawton.

Perez Iraheta was released on $5,000 monetary bail the same day he was charged. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

