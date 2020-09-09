Washington, D.C. -- President Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize today.

The nomination came from Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a leader of the right-wing Populist Party in Norway and chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for facilitating a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deal led UAE to become the third Arab nation to open diplomatic ties with Israel by halting Israeli annexation plans on occupied land sought by Palestine.

Throughout his presidential term, Trump has faced criticism for his support of Israel, especially following his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. embassy.

Tybring-Gjedde said she nominated Trump for “his merit," in an exclusive interview with Fox News, and said she believes Trump "has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

Trump was previously nominated for a Nobel Prize in 2018 for his dealings with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, at the Singapore summit. The 2018 nominations were reportedly from Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amudsen of the Norwegian populist party.

He did not win.

Only four U.S. presidents have won Nobel Peace Prizes: Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.