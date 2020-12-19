Williamsport, Pa. – A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number can't be used as evidence because the Williamsport Bureau of Police seized it without a warrant.

"There was no justification for the officers to search without a warrant as they had control of the vehicle and had time to obtain a warrant," Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts wrote in an order filed Dec. 1.

Butts said Officer Nicholas Carrita pulled over 28-year-old Breilun McCloe for a valid reason – an expired registration – but that Carrita had no justification to search the vehicle without a warrant or consent.

"The Court finds that the requisite reasonable suspicion of danger to officer safety did not exist to justify a search of the Defendant's vehicle," Butts wrote.

Carrita testified that he pulled over McCloe in the 400 block of Washington Boulevard on March 4.

McCloe told Carrita he was on his way to work and currently on probation for "simple drug charges," according to Carrita's testimony.

Carrita testified that McCloe told him the drug involved was "marijuana." Carrita said he confirmed through his car computer the McCloe actually was on probation for weapon and cocaine delivery offenses.

At that point, Officer Benjamin Hitesman arrived at the scene and Carrita re-approached McCloe's vehicle and asked him to step outside.

"Defendant allegedly began breathing heavily, avoided eye contact with him and declined to get out of his vehicle. Eventually, Defendant complied and was then subjected to a pat down search," Butts wrote.

Nothing was found during the pat down and McCloe was asked to sit on the rear bumper of his car while they continued to talk, according to Butts' order.

McCloe reportedly denied having any drugs or firearms in the vehicle but Carrita testified that McCloe looked in the direction of the vehicle and his voice cracked while responding.

"Carrita stated that, based on his training and experience, the reaction of looking to the subject in question is typical when there actually is something contained in the vehicle and that he suspected the Defendant was being untruthful," Butts wrote.

Suspecting that there was something in the vehicle, Carrita requested McCloe's consent to search. McCloe declined.

"Nevertheless, Carrita conducted a wingspan search of the car for officer safety while Hitesman watched over the Defendant who remained seated on the rear bumper," Butts wrote.

A loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number was found in the center console, court records stated. McCloe was charged with possessing a firearm with manufacturer number altered, possession of a firearm prohibited, and firearms not to be carried without a license – all felonies – on March 11.

But Butts ruled on Nov. 30 that the search wasn't justified because there was no requisite reasonable suspicion of danger to officer safety.

"Furthermore, since the search itself is not justifiable, police conduct clearly exceeded the scope of a warrantless constitutional search and the evidence obtained shall be suppressed," Butts said.

