Joe Biden.jpg
WikiCommons

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — President Joe Biden will make a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP will be assisting members of the Secret Service, Wilkes-Barre Police Department, and other agencies, according to Trooper Deanna Piekanski.

The visit will include temporary closures of Interstate 81, State Routes 115 and 309 (Cross Valley Expressway), and River Street in the afternoon and evening hours, Piekanski said. 

