Washington, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to be the Assistant Secretary of Health. Levine would be the first openly transgender federal official confirmed to the U.S. Senate.

Dr. Levine is trained as a pediatrician and served as a former Pennsylvania physician general. She was appointed as Pa. Health Secretary by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017. Since March, Dr. Levine has been in the public spotlight as she leads the state's response to COVID-19.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic - no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability - and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said in a statement, reports the Associated Press.

Levine is a graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School. She is currently serving as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Throughout her career, she has covered public health topics related to the opioid crisis, eating disorders, LGBTQ medicine, medical marijuana, to name a few.