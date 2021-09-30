NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 4.png

Scranton, Pa. -- Interstate 81 was a bit slower yesterday in Lackawanna County as installation of new signage was underway.

The signage now displays the newly named 'President Biden Expressway,' replacing the previously named 'Central Scranton Expressway' on exit 185.

This past July, Scranton City Council voted to change the name on both the Central Scranton Expressway and Spruce Street to recognize Joe Biden who is a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The President Biden Expressway joins other roadways named after notable area lawmakers, including the Casey Highway and McDade Expressway.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.