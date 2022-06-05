Lock Haven, Pa. —A 38-year-old woman who authorities said kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and hid her for three days as officers searched for her, waived a preliminary hearing in Clinton County Court Friday.

District Attorney Dave Strouse requested Ardner’s bail be denied saying, “this woman is accused of essentially stealing someone’s child, and then lying about it for several days while law enforcement conducted a manhunt for the little girl.”

Ardner requested bail be lowered, citing her recent employment as a night time janitor with the Keystone School District and inability to post. During testimony, Ardner told the court she is also responsible for three children ages 18, 13, and nine.

Judge Frank Mills denied her request and kept Ardner’s bail set at $125,000. Mills set a formal arraignment date for July 25. Ardner was charged with four counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and third-degree interference with custody and concealment of whereabouts of child.

Ardner allegedly helped a 12-year-old girl leave her home on the night of May 14. According to an affidavit, Ardner then kept the child at her home and lied to authorities three different times as they searched for the juvenile.

Police eventually located the juvenile after more than 60 hours of searching. During an interview, Ardner admitted to hiding the claim, but claimed it was for her protection, police said.

