Bradford County, Pa. —Court records showed a who was woman accused of assault on a prison guard had her preliminary hearing continued to late May.

Rebecka Worrell, 27, of Leominster, MA was scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on April 6 at the Bradford County Courthouse. A docket sheet showed it was continued to May 25.

Worrell was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and harassment for the Dec. 28, 2020 incident. According to an affidavit, Towanda State Police Troopers observed marks on the guard’s chest.

Docket sheet

