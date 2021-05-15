Williamsport, Pa. – The administrators of a "predator prevention" Facebook page captured video resulting in another arrest in connection to attempted child abuse in Lycoming County.

Formally arraigned on May 3, Jacob Severo, 21, of Houston, Texas, is accused by Lycoming County Detectives of trying to meet a juvenile boy to engage in sexual activity in Williamsport.

Detective Loretta A. Clark said that the page administrators created a Grindr account and posed as a 15-year-old male. The administrators told Clark that they received sexual communications from adult males and coordinated a time and place to meet them.

Severo is the third adult male arrested after allegedly attempting to meet a juvenile who actually was a "predator prevention" Facebook page administrator.

The other two are George A. Richner, 52, of Muncy, and Todd A. Mertz, 38, of Williamsport, charged in March.

In Severo's case, Clark alleges that he went to Hawthorne Avenue and Cherry Street, Williamsport, around 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2021, attempting to meet a 15-year-old male "for the purpose of having deviate sexual contact."

Severo was charged with nine felonies:

Criminal attempt - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years age

Criminal solicitation - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years age

Criminal attempt - statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older

Criminal solicitation- statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older

Criminal attempt - unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses

Criminal solicitation - unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses

Criminal attempt - corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above

Criminal solicitation - corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above

Criminal use of communication facility

Severo's bail was set at $99,000 unsecured on April 9 by county Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Severo's next scheduled court date is a May 24 status conference before President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

