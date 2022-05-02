Elmira, NY -- A news director for WETM 18 in southern New York state has been fired, according to the media network.

In a report by FIRST News Now (FNN), the news director, Zack Wheeler, was identified in a now viral 607 Predator Hunter Youtube video. The video was released Saturday, April 30.

The network announced that they had taken Wheeler off the air when they were alerted the video, and he would "remain off the air until the situation is resolved," the FNN story said.

"WETM management investigated the questions raised by the video, and the employee is no longer employed by WETM," according to a Facebook post.

Article below published Sunday, May 1, reposted with permission by FIRST News Now

Elmira, NY -- Zack Wheeler who earlier this year was named the News Director of WETM in February of 2022, is now off the air after a 607 Predator Youtube video went viral on Saturday, April 30, 2022.