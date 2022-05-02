Elmira, NY -- A news director for WETM 18 in southern New York state has been fired, according to the media network.
In a report by FIRST News Now (FNN), the news director, Zack Wheeler, was identified in a now viral 607 Predator Hunter Youtube video. The video was released Saturday, April 30.
The network announced that they had taken Wheeler off the air when they were alerted the video, and he would "remain off the air until the situation is resolved," the FNN story said.
"WETM management investigated the questions raised by the video, and the employee is no longer employed by WETM," according to a Facebook post.
Elmira, NY -- Zack Wheeler who earlier this year was named the News Director of WETM in February of 2022, is now off the air after a 607 Predator Youtube video went viral on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Wheeler was the main anchor for WETM 18 News at 6 p.m. until this video was posted.
According to a WETM post, they were made aware of a video posted to YouTube regarding one of their employees. The local group that posted the video claims that the employee engaged in inappropriate behavior.
WETM management is looking into the questions raised by the video, and the employee will remain off the air until the situation is resolved. WETM noted in their that no charges have been filed in connection with the video.
FNN did confirm no charges have been filed at this time. However, the video clearly shows a distraught anchorman trying to reason with the crew who was questioning him about meeting up with a 15-year-old and more.