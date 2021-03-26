A message from PPL:

We’re going to see some strong winds throughout our area today. We’re expecting outages, but we’re ready to respond.

Our crews are ready to go. We’ve also brought in additional line workers to assist, and we’ll call in more help if we need it. All of our crews helping to restore power will work as safely and quickly as possible, around the clock, until every customer has their power restored.

Because our power grid is safer, stronger, and more resilient than ever, storms like these will affect service less than in previous years. But there is still the chance that you’ll lose power because of the winds.

We’re prepared, and we want you to be prepared as well. Here are a few tips to help you remain safe and minimize the impact of a potential outage:

Be sure to charge your cell phones and other devices so they are ready to use in case of an outage.

Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need.

Downed power lines are extremely dangerous. If you see a downed line, assume it’s energized and stay well clear of it.

If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

We’re also tracking more heavy winds that may be in store for us on Sunday into Monday. We’ll be ready to respond to that storm as well.

For information on storm safety, outage restoration priorities and more, visit pplelectric.com/outage.

For customers who do experience a power outage, reporting it is fast and easy with our self-service tools. As a reminder, outages can be reported online at pplelectric.com/outage, by texting “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775) or by phone at 1-800-342-5775 and using our interactive voice response (IVR) system.

Stay safe!