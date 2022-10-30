Allentown — Energy vampires are scary — and no, we’re not talking about those people who drain the energy out of you.

We’re talking about all the electronic gadgets, gizmos, appliances and other devices that draw energy — commonly known as phantom loads — when they’re plugged in but not in use. Phantom loads can cost a typical family $100 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. But, by following these tips all around your home, you can slay those money-eating monsters and save.

In the home office: Although you may have signed off for the day, your home office laptops and PCs are still on the job. Even in sleep mode, they can draw 15-21 watts, so turning them off could save up to $15 annually on one device alone. And don’t forget about printers, scanners, and other equipment. Plug them all into a single power strip and say goodnight with one click. Consider replacing older home office equipment with ENERGY STAR®-certified models as they can provide as much as 75% savings on some products. Overall, ENERGY STAR®-certified office products use about half the electricity of standard equipment.

In the family room: Popular gaming systems use quite a bit of energy during game play, but did you know that they also drain energy while in standby mode? If you want to save, activate built-in power-saving settings that come with those systems. Then plug them, and every related device, into a power strip. It will be game over for those devices with just a push of a button.

In the kitchen: Turn off all unnecessary kitchen appliances. Individually they may not use much power, but add your coffee maker, air fryer, countertop television, toaster oven, and other unused appliances together, and you could save between $10 and $20 per year.

Everywhere you charge: Do you keep your phone or laptop plugged in all day while you use it? A fully charged cellphone plugged into the wall still consumes 60% of what it consumes while charging. And although keeping your chargers plugged in after you leave will use just a trickle of power, when multiplied by the number of same devices across the country, they account for an estimated 10% of residential energy use nationwide. That’s a total of $4 billion in wasted energy, according to Stanford Magazine.

All around you, energy vampires are draining your home of power and your wallet of extra money. And now it’s time to slay them.

Looking for products that can assist you in slaying energy vampires and saving energy? Check out the PPL Marketplace for exclusive discounts on energy-efficient products like advanced power strips and LED lighting. And, for more information, energy-efficiency tips and tools — or to learn about rebates and programs offered by PPL Electric — visit savewithppl.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.