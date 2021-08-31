While the most extreme weather associated with Tropical Storm Ida is expected to remain south of PPL Electric Utilities' territory, our area is expecting heavy rain and some winds from this system to cause potential outages in PPL service areas starting Wednesday morning.

Outage safety tips from PPL • Keep your phones and other devices charged. • Just in case you lose power, it’s good to have an emergency kit on hand with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need. • Remember that candles can start fires. If you lose power, use flashlights instead. • If you encounter a downed wire at any time, assume it’s energized and stay away. • If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate. • For your safety and ours, please keep a safe distance from working PPL crews.

Forecasting predicts the heaviest rain to fall Wednesday into Thursday morning, with accumulation anywhere between three and six inches, winds below 30 miles per hour, and the possibility of flooding — territory wide.

"We’re continuing to monitor the forecast and will be ready to respond to any outages that may occur," according to a PPL spokesperson. "We’ll work as quickly and safely as possible to restore any customers that may lose power."

PPL is prepared to remove electric meters from homes to avoid damage from floodwaters and will leave door hangers with instructions where meters are removed.

In the event of flooding, crews will be dispatched as quickly and as safely as possible to inspect meter bases and restore service when it’s safe to do so, according to PPL.

Comprehensive line clearing, combined with extensive smart grid automation, and investments in more storm-resistant poles and wires, help PPL reduce storm-related outages.

If you lose power

Report your outage online at pplelectric.com or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775). The best way to stay up to date on your outage is by signing up for PPL Alerts at pplelectric.com/alerts.

Check the status of an outage online and find additional information on storm safety, outage restoration prioritis, and more at pplelectric.com/outage.

Crews on standby to aid in Ida recovery in Louisiana

"We are in discussion to provide personnel and resources to assist in the recovery efforts in Louisiana. We are also preparing personnel and resources to resolve potential damage and outages caused by Ida when it reaches our own territory," said Tracie Witter, Regional Affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities.

"Our crews are often called to help restore power in other regions as part of a mutual assistance agreement," Witter continued. "For example, our crews traveled to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria, Florida after Hurricane Irma and Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina."