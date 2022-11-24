PPL thermostat adjustment

In addition to being controlled remotely with a smartphone, tablet, or computer, smart thermostats can be controlled directly like any other thermostat.

Allentown, Pa. — Smart thermostats can help save energy and money by adjusting the temperature when you are at sleep, away from home, and so-on. According to PPL Electric Utilities, the use of a smart thermostat can save between 10 and 15 percent on heating and cooling costs.

If you're looking to upgrade your home's thermostat or have a friend who could use one, now is the time to buy one. PPL is offering discounts up to $120 on energy-efficient smart thermostats in its online store. The sale will run through December 1.

Smart thermostats connect to Wi-Fi and can be controlled from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. A schedule may be set to automatically adjust heating and cooling temperature settings at certain times. Some will even "learn" your temperature preferences based on commonly-used settings and suggest an automatic schedule.

