Allentown, Pa. -- Throughout April, PPL Electric Utilities and other electric companies around the country will celebrate National Lineworker Appreciation Day in honor of the everyday contributions made by round-the-clock electric utility lineworkers.

National Lineworker Appreciation Day is celebrated on April 18 every year. The day is set aside to express gratitude to the hardworking individuals who respond to outages and perform other essential work, even during severe weather, to keep the power on.

PPL invites the public to thank a lineworker for all that they do. A simple "thank you" is a simple way to show appreciation. PPL customers can send a digital thank-you card at pplelectric.com/thankalineworker with a personal message.

Additionally, customers can share messages and engage others through social media by using the tag #ThankALineWorker. PPL will share messages of appreciation on its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts throughout the month.

“It takes a dedicated team of people to keep the lights on around the clock, especially when Mother Nature strikes,” said PPL Electric Utilities Vice President of Distribution Operations Sal Salet. “These employees sacrifice time on holidays, in the middle of the night and even miss time with their families to keep the lights on for our customers. We are happy to acknowledge the hard work they do to help power our customers’ lives, not just this month, but all year long.”



