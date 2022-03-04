Allentown -- On Tuesday, March 8 from 10 to 11 a.m., PPL Electric Utilities will host a webinar where business customers can learn more about the "anatomy" of their electric bills, including how to read bills, an explanation of charges, how to shop for an electricity supplier, and tips to avoid common scams.

The free online forum is open to any current PPL Electric business customer. All participants must register in advance to reserve their spot. Participants will receive an email on their registered address with a calendar link. Registrations will be accepted until the event start time.

PPL recently redesigned its bill format based on customer feedback. With the new design, customers should find the bills easier to read with the most important account information in easy-to-find places. The revision rolled out in August 2021 and includes highlights on electricity supplier information.

With the new bill design, customers can see which company supplies their electricity and can compare their current rate to PPL Electric's Price to Compare, the rate that customers pay if they do not choose an electricity supplier. No matter who your supplier is, PPL delivers electricity to Pennsylvania's homes and businesses.

The new bill also emphasizes year-over-year comparisons of electricity use along with current balance, due dates, payment options, and other information.

To go with the bill design, PPL's website was also redesigned to make it easy for customers to register for an online account, manage their account, enroll in paperless billing, view electricity use data, and access other useful tools.

In addition to guiding customers through the new bill format, the upcoming webinar will share resources to identify fraud and deceptive marketing tactics used by electricity suppliers to trick or pressure customers into switching to high-cost services.



