Allentown, Pa. – PPL Electric Utilities has announced that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), a federal program administered by the state to help renters, has paid over $5.1 million to cover utility bills. Additional funding through ERAP and other programs is available for eligible PPL customers.

In addition to utilities, ERAP provides qualifying households with monetary assistance for monthly rent, fees, and past-due balances.

To date, more than 6,700 PPL Electric Utilities customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania have received assistance through ERAP. PPL Electric Utilities has been reaching out to eligible clients since the program’s inception in March and continues to encourage those who are eligible to apply.

“With energy supply costs rising, and the winter likely to cause increased energy use, we understand that our customers could potentially face financial struggles,” said PPL Electric Utilities Manager of Regulatory Programs and Business Services Melinda Stumpf. “We want to ensure our customers that we are here to help during these difficult times. There are multiple programs available to those who qualify, and I encourage customers who need assistance to connect with us and see what’s available to them.”

To qualify for ERAP, a household must be responsible for paying rent on a residential property and must meet the following criteria:

One or more people within the household qualify for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income or experienced other financial hardships due to the pandemic

The household can show risk of losing their home or apartment

The household has an income at or below 80% of the county’s median income

In addition to ERAP, PPL has bill support available for eligible customers, whether they own or rent their homes. Income-eligible programs include:

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) — a federal program that provides grants to income-eligible households to help with home energy bills or to pay off past-due balances.

OnTrack payment plan — a program that makes managing energy bills easier with lower fixed monthly payments and debt forgiveness.

Operation HELP — a fuel fund supported by donations from PPL Electric Utilities employees and customers that provides grants to help customers with their energy bills.

WRAP — a program that offers free energy-efficiency products, such as LED bulbs, to customers to help them reduce the amount of energy they use and reduce their bills.

All customers, regardless of income, can also take advantage of other bill help services, including budget billing or choosing a payment due date that works for their budget.

For more information on ERAP, as well as how you can apply, and PPL Electric Utilities’ other bill help initiatives, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.