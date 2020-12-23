PPL Electric Utilities is preparing its crews and bringing in extra resources to respond to a Christmas Eve storm that is expected to bring damaging wind and rain to the region Thursday evening into Friday morning.

We are expecting outages and preparing our crews to work in shifts around the clock to address any outages that may occur. We are bringing in additional crews from other parts of the country to assist with restoration efforts.

Given the predicted severity of winds expected to affect PPL’s entire service territory, customers should be prepared for the possibility that they may not have power on Christmas Day.

Following are some things to do before and during the storm:

 Be sure to charge cell phones and other devices so they are ready to use in case of an outage.

 Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need.

 Stay well clear of any downed power lines. Assume any downed line is energized.

 If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

For information on storm safety, outage restoration priorities and more, visit pplelectric.com/outage.

For customers who do experience a power outage, reporting it is fast and easy with our self-service tools.

As a reminder, outages can be reported online at pplelectric.com/outage, by texting “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775) or by phone at 1-800-342-5775 and using our interactive voice response (IVR) system. Customers can always check pplelectric.com/outage to check the status of outages.