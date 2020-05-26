Allentown -- Meteorologists are predicting a more active than average hurricane season this year, and PPL Electric Utilities' grid and workforce have undergone preparations in case any large storms hit Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.

PPL suggests that homeowners and businesses always be prepared for severe weather, plan ahead, and know storm safety.

On May 21, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the likelihood of 13 - 19 named storms, 6 - 10 hurricanes and 3 - 6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) this season, which officially runs from June 1 through November 30. Active weather already started with Tropical Storm Arthur forming off the southeastern U.S. coast earlier in the week.

In April, The Weather Channel predicted 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

“The approaching warmer weather not only ushers in hurricane season, it’s also prime time for thunderstorms and other severe weather. As PPL continues to invest in a stronger, safer and more resilient grid, the impacts of these storms have substantially decreased,” said PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin.

From 2011 to 2019, PPL was able to reduce the annual number of customer interruptions by 30% - about 363,000 fewer customer interruptions in 2019, and 53 million minutes saved. PPL has been ranked among national leaders for reliability over the past several years.

To drive down outages, PPL has been extensively implementing smart grid technology, which reduces the size of areas affected by outages by automatically rerouting power around trouble spots. In addition, replacing aging equipment with stronger and more storm-resistant poles and wires, extensive tree trimming and clearing, improved lightning protection, greater use of animal guards, and more have cut down on outages.

Strong storms like hurricanes will still produce power outages, but PPL is prepared to work around the clock to get the lights back on.

“The pandemic may have us working differently, but no less effectively. Our customers can be confident we’re there for them,” Dudkin said.

Severe weather can bring trees down on poles and wires. Remember to always stay far away from any downed wire and always assume it’s live and carries electricity. If you own a portable generator, be sure to use it safely.