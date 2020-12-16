PPL Electric Utilities said today that they are ready and prepared to respond as the first major snowstorm of the season takes aim at the region tomorrow Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17.

"While we do expect some outages from this storm across our service territory in central and eastern Pennsylvania, our investments in grid safety, reliability, and resiliency help reduce the effects of storms throughout the year," PPL Electric Utilities said in a news release.

The company said comprehensive line clearing, combined with extensive smart grid automation and investments in more storm-resistant poles and wires, have all helped to reduce storm-related outages.

"We believe the main factor in outages from this storm will be wind bringing down trees or tree limbs on power lines. In addition, heavy snowfall in some areas could limit access for repair crews. No matter the weather, we will work as safely and as quickly as possible – around the clock - to restore power to affected customers," PPL said.

"With any storm, the first concern is safety. We urge customers to be prepared and remain safe. Stay well clear of any downed power lines. Assume any downed line is energized."

Additional power/energy tips

If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

Be sure to charge cell phones so they are ready to use in case of an outage. For information on storm safety, outage restoration priorities and more, visit pplelectric.com/outage.

For customers who do experience a power outage, report quickly and easily with PPL self-service tools. Outages can be reported online at pplelectric.com/outage, by texting “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775) or by phone at 1-800-342-5775 and using our interactive voice response (IVR) system.