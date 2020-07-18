Allentown, Pa. -- On Wednesday, PPL Corporation was recognized as one of the best places to work for people with disabilities according to the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

The benchmark for disability equality is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). It is considered the nation's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion.

PPL earned a top score of 100% on the DEI for its commitment to creating an accommodating and inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the workplace, the community, and for those the company does business with.

PPL was recognized alongside 247 businesses representing leaders across business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.

"This honor is a testament to the commitment across our company to create an environment where all individuals can reach their greatest potential," said PPL President and CEO Vince Sorgi.

"It's the champions in our employee-led business resource groups working in lockstep with our leaders who have opened up new opportunities for employees, colleagues and friends in our communities. As we look forward, we remain committed to finding new ways to promote success for all individuals with visible and invisible disabilities."

The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services, and supplier diversity. PPL's top score is a result of the tangible policies and practices it has put in place to promote the success of those with disabilities.

PPL's accommodations and programs include expanded sick leave policies, flexibility for those with illnesses and an expanded self-identification program called "Be Proudly You" to encourage self-identification by employees with disabilities.

PPL also hosts an annual Supplier Diversity conference to further expand the diversity of the businesses that provide the company with products and services and maintains active mentorship and recruitment partnerships with local universities and organizations to remove barriers to meaningful employment to those with disabilities.

"The best way to attract, retain, and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace," said Jill Houghton, president and chief executive officer of Disability:IN.

"We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."