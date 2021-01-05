The current Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have both surpassed $400 million ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday’s drawings. For only the third time in history, the two lottery games simultaneously reached jackpots of over $400 million.

The last time both jackpots approached the half a billion mark was in 2018, just prior to the record-breaking $1.537 billion Mega Millions winner.

The Mega Millions, which hasn’t had a jackpot winner since September 15, will be drawn January 5. The estimated $432 million Mega Millions jackpot is well above the average $142 million jackpot winning total. Should a winner be drawn, it would rank as the eighth-highest jackpot in history for the drawing.

The powerball is also approaching record jackpot territory with the current jackpot total of an estimated $ 410 million ranking just outside of the top ten biggest jackpots in Powerball history. This is the highest Powerball jackpot since March of 2019. Powerball numbers will be drawn January 6.

With the odds for a winning Mega Millions ticket sitting at just 1 in 302 million, and 1 in 292 million for the Powerball, the chances are slim but someone has to take home the jackpot nonetheless.

What would you do with all that cash?