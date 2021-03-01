Excessive wind is likely the cause of power outages across the region Monday night.

PPL reports 585 customers south of Williamsport currently out of power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse. Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Tree limbs on wires are the cause of 55 customers being without power near Jersey Shore. Power should be restored by 12 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports winds between 15-25 mph coming from the northwest with maximum gusts of 45 to 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Need to report an outage? Contact PPL here.