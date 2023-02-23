UPDATE 9:56 p.m. — From UPMC Williamsport: "We did not have to evacuate patients and the emergency power was restored. We’re still working with PPL to completely fix the issue."

UPDATE 9:30 p.m. — Unofficial reports are that power has been restored. A local resident provided video footage of Stat Medevac helicopters on site.

Williamsport, Pa. — A power outage has affected Williamsport and Bloomsburg, according to PPL's outage map. The map indicates the power has been restored to Williamsport, and minmal customers (1) are affected in Bloomsburg and the power should be restored by 12 a.m.

UPMC Williamsport was affected by the outage. According to a statement issued by UPMC at 8:33 p.m., "UPMC Williamsport is currently operating without power due to the region-wide power outage. PPL is on site and we are working with them to get updates on when full electrical service will be restored. All patients in our hospital are safe and being cared for appropriately. We will provide further updates when more information is available."

NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they are provided.

Correction: The helicopter in the video was first identified as LifeFlight, but is a Stat Medevac helicopter

