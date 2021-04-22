Williamsport, Pa. - Lycoming County Commissioners filed a mandamus complaint with the court of common pleas to force County Controller Krista Rogers to perform certain payroll, other financial functions.

“We have indications that the controller might withhold signature on certain checks that go out and the action we are making today is to ensure that certain checks go out,” said a statement by commissioners during Tuesday's meeting.

“The county requests an order from the court; (1) directing her to fulfill her statutory functions; (2) directing her to execute payroll checks for payroll that have been properly processed; (3) to prevent the Controller from arbitrarily and capriciously attempting to use her office to interfere with the functions of County government to include the issuance of payroll checks; and (4) awarding such other relief as is deemed necessary and proper under the circumstances to ensure the Controller properly performed this ministerial function,” the complaint states against Rogers.

But Rogers says not only has she been performing these roles, but is accusing commissioners of a political power grab, in response to their vote last week to remove functions from the controller’s office, which are outside commissioners purview.

“I do not understand [commissioners argument]. Payroll was completed today by my office...we will complete accounts payable Thursday…[commissioners] approved on Tuesday...I did not refuse to do anything,” Rogers said on Wednesday.

Krista B. "Rodgers” is listed in court documents filed by J. David Smith and J. Michael Wiley of McCormick Law firm in Williamsport, on behalf the commissioners.

According to court documents, commissioners had requested a memorandum of understanding from Rogers delineating for them specific changes to the county code, which is decided by the state legislature. The court document states Rogers “never finalized the memorandum of understanding.”

Rogers said previously, “We did not need to sign anything as the law is clear what each elected official is responsible for.”

However, commissioners recently sent Rogers their own memorandum of understanding, delivered by county administrator Matt McDermott, essentially reversing the original memo of understanding sent by Rogers.

“At the end of the day, the commissioners give me the directive,” said McDermott, who has been county administrator since 2015. McDermott was listed as point person for a press statement released by commissioners Tuesday afternoon.

Human resource issues and functions, however, appear to be a big part in the disagreement between county commissioners and Rogers.

“County commissioners recommended the Controller accept the employee...who had performed the county’s payroll functions for 15 years. The Controller refused to accept the transfer of that employee to the controller’s office…” the court document states, mentioning the transfer of financial roles mandated by the state in 2018.

Rogers said that is false. “That employee had a position that did not exist in my office...[and] a higher pay rate than [all other] positions in my office,” Rogers explained.

“I kept asking commissioners if they [would ask] said employee...if a demotion or cut in pay is what she...would even consider. I never got an answer to that question,” she continued.

That employee has since taken another position with the county.

The document also mentions “failure to properly pay part-time employees.”

In a previous meeting with commissioners, they accused Rogers of mistakenly allowing a part-time county employee to be paid almost $50,000 in a single check.

“That money never left the county. They saw a technical error...the county does direct deposit for majority of our employees. We immediately stopped this direct deposit, cut a check. I know because I took that employee to the bank myself to deposit...that complaint has nothing to do with me,” Rogers said in reply.

Commissioners also accuse Rogers of not properly filing 1095 forms, which Rogers explained is a human resource issue, not financial, as such not part of her responsibilities.

According to county code, which explains how counties are governed, “the discretionary policies of the controller shall not be applicable to the establishment and adoption of fiscal policies of the county commissioners.”

However, also according to section 1705 of county code, amended by the state legislature on Oct. 24, 2018 mandating roles of elected officials, states specifically: “the controller shall maintain a full and regular set of financial records, including the general ledger,” the exact roles commissioners are attempting to reorganize back under their control.

Rogers seemed inquisitive of the entire situation. “How can the controller handle something the commissioners are trying to usurp?"