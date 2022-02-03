Williamsport, Pa. — During a search warrant execution on a property near the 700 block of Elmira Street, Williamsport Police said they discovered cocaine and firearms after taking several people into custody.

Bryant Baynes, 50, and Sharief Tyquil Johnson, 27, both of Williamsport were charged after authorities said they located drugs, paraphernalia, guns, and evidence of drug dealing during the Jan. 28 raid. A person located inside the residence allegedly admitted to purchasing cocaine from Baynes and Johnson since Sept. of 2021.

Authorities said they located eight .3 grams vials of crack, 11 individual baggies of powder cocaine, four one-gram vials of crack, and 25 vials of .5 grams worth of crack in an upstairs bedroom.

Police also discovered a Black & Silver .380 Auto handgun with an obliterated serial number and a black handgun with Chinese writing. According to the report, packaging material was located along with cash.

Baynes was taken into custody and arraigned on several felony charges that included second-degree person not to possess a firearm, possess firearm with manufacturer number altered, conspiracy, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Baynes, who was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, is being held at the Lycoming County prison in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail.

Johnson was charged with two felony conspiracy charges in possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and intentional possession of a controlled substance. Johnson was given $95,000 monetary bail and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Both men are scheduled to face Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

