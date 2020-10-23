Harrisburg, Pa. – This week, the state Senate approved House Bill 86, bringing Pennsylvania one step closer to a new law that would display the POW/MIA flag on Commonwealth property statewide along with the U.S. flag and flag of Pennsylvania.

Nearly 1.25 million Pennsylvanians served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II, with over 33,000 of them killed, wounded, imprisoned, or missing during the war. Presently, 1,585 Americans remain unaccounted for in Southeast Asia.

Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) is the sponsor of this bill. His pursuit of recognizing America’s POW/MIA warriors is personal.

“My uncle Danny was fighting in the Philippines during World War II and was left behind by Gen. Douglas MacArthur when American forces withdrew from the Japanese offensive,” Maloney said. “It turns out that he stayed and fought behind enemy lines just like the soldier the Army trained him to be. He lived with six other soldiers alone in the jungles until MacArthur returned three years later. Not all of them survived.

“At one time he was listed as missing in action. Many years later, the Army exhumed and re-buried him at Arlington with full military honors, in which I participated. I relate this story because the best way to keep the memories of our soldiers who were captured by the enemy or listed as missing in action is to tell their stories.”

Maloney has been fighting since 2017 for a law requiring state buildings and property to fly the POW/MIA flag. The POW/MIA flag features a silhouette of a POW before a guard tower and barbed wire in white on a black field. “POW/MIA” appears above the silhouette and the words “You Are Not Forgotten” appear below in white on the black field.

Should the governor sign Maloney’s legislation, it will take effect in 60 days.

“I am hopeful the governor will approve this important legislation expediently,” Maloney said. “Those who have been left behind deserve this small measure of remembrance and respect.”