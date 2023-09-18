Marion Township, Pa. — A man allegedly transporting cocaine and marijuana in his car ran from police before being tased and arrested, authorities said.

Tony Robert Jones, 34, of Johnstown told police he didn’t smoke weed and there was nothing in his vehicle after being stopped as he traveled west on I-80 in Centre County on Sept. 14, Trooper Shane Eichelberger said.

The Nissan sedan caught authorities' attention because of dark window tint, according to the affidavit. Troopers said they could smell marijuana as they initially approached the vehicle. They claimed Jones had several air fresheners and multiple cell phones in the car.

The trooper said a pat-down of Jones yielded no weapons, but the man had a wad of cash totalling more than a thousand dollars in his pocket.

A query of Jones' criminal history revealed he had been charged with person not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a permit in Cambria County in April of this year. He also has “numerous” weapon and drug related offenses in New York, according to investigators.

Eichelberger learned Jones was traveling from Queens, NY, to Johnstown, Pa. He denied police request to search the vehicle at which time police told him they were calling in a narcotics K9 unit, according to the complaint. Jones reacted by running to the passenger side of the vehicle, attempting to regain entry, investigators said.

A trooper attempted to stop Jones, deploying a taser and striking him twice, police said. Jones broke away from the trooper and ran into the woods. He jumped a wired fence, but was tased two more times and taken into custody, according to the report.

One trooper broke his finger attempting to take Jones into custody. Jones was mirandized then asked about drugs in the vehicle, according to troopers. Jones allegedly confessed to having “a lot of coke” inside the car. He was also in possession of $1,813 in cash, troopers said.

Overall, Jones allegedly confessed to having a pound of marijuana and kilo of cocaine inside the car.

The trouble for Jones did not end with the drug discovery. "It should be noted that as Jones was attempting to flee, his car was put in neutral and his vehicle drifted into my patrol vehicle," Eichelberger wrote.

Jones was charged with first-degree felony knowledge that property of proceeds of illegal act, aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, following too closely, and improper sun screening.

Judge Gregory Koehle denied Jones bail during a preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

