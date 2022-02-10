East Chillisquaque Twp., Pa. -- The Potts Grove Volunteer Fire Company has some work ahead to become re-certified to serve as the East Chillisquaque Township's fire company, according to township supervisors.

At a Feb. 7 meeting, township supervisors took action to de-certify the Potts Grove Fire Company and Quick Response Squad from providing Emergency Services in East Chillisquaque Township.

The township had a population of just under 700 at the time of the last census.

According to a letter addressed to the Potts Grove Fire Co. #12 dated January 3, 2022 from the East Chillisquaque Twp. Supervisors, the fire company was requested to provide evidence of all required certifications for each tactical officer based on 2012 Pottsgrove Fire Co. bylaw and current state and federal requirements, including all refreshers.

The letter also requested documentation of adherence on background checks, child abuse background check certifications, membership names for workman's compensation insurance, the 2012 bylaws, standard operating guidelines, and current PA Dept. of Health quick response licensure.

"If the above information isn't received and clearly stated," said the letter, "the Supervisor's Board will take additional action to provide emergency services for the people of East Chillisquaque Township."

A new contract is now in place with the Milton Fire Department, which will take over as the primary responder for firefighting and emergency response for East Chillisquaque Twp. residents.

Shortly after the meeting on Feb. 8, a post to Facebook went up claiming, "East Chillisquaque put a political hit job out on Potts Grove Fire Company and shut the department down over 4 certifications. This could have easily been remedied but the supervisors already had their minds made up with no option for the department to even remedy any perceived deficiencies."

"Emotions run high on social media," said Jason Messersmith, a lieutenant and public information officer for Potts Grove Volunteer Fire Company. "The supervisors pulled the workman's compensation insurance," he said, meaning the fire company is at risk each time they respond to a call.

"We have all the certifications we need for workman's compensation to cover us," said Messersmith, "but not as outlined in our bylaws." The workman's comp is the clincher, he said. Without it, there is too much liability placed on the volunteer fire company.

"We'd have to do a lot of additional fundraising to cover the cost ourselves," Messersmith said.

On average, the fire company maintains that their average response times are equal to or exceed the times of other area responders. If they are called to respond to a structure fire, they have 11 or 12 responders ready to go.

According to Messersmith, they had courses set up to meet the certification requirements, but circumstances--including canceled courses due to COVID-19 and other issues--kept the company from completing all certifications.

"Our focus is to continue to serve the citizens," said Messersmith. "We're looking to the future, to clear and concise communication, and good transparency with the township."

Potts Grove Volunteer Fire Company President Eric Satteson said in a comment on Facebook that he resigned as president, but Messersmith said no formal resignation had been handed in.

Messersmith acknowledged past tension in the relationship between the fire company and township, but said the focus is on moving forward.

"People have put a lot of time into running this. We have a lot of really good equipment. We have great support from the township and community," he said. "This is a learning moment. We want to get back to responding to calls again."

According to the supervisors, the company will be given a year or longer, if required, to meet the qualifications set forth in its bylaws, and all state and federal requirements.