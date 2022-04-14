Harrisburg, Pa — Following their creation of a new Judicial Ethics Advisory Board earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania today announced the Board’s inaugural executive director and members.

Judge Stephen P.B. Minor, who serves as president judge for the Common Pleas Court in Potter County, was one of 10 members selected to sit on the board.

Brian D. Jacisin of Gettysburg, has been appointed as the Board’s executive director. Prior to his appointment, for nearly 16 years Jacisin served as legal counsel to the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, most recently as its Chief Counsel.

Board members will include:

Hon. Victor P. Stabile, Judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania

Hon. Lori A. Dumas, Judge of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania

Hon. Stephen P. B. Minor, President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Potter County

Hon. Edward D. Reibman, Senior Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Lehigh County

Hon. Linda Rovder Fleming, Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Cambria County

Hon. Patrick F. Dugan, President Judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court

Hon. David J. Barton, Judge of the Allegheny County Magisterial District Court

Hon. Jennifer J. Patton Clancy, Judge of the York County Magisterial District Court

Jayne F. Duncan, Esquire, Lancaster County

Created by an Order issued by the Court in January 2022, the Judicial Ethics Advisory Board (JEAB) is charged with rendering advisory opinions concerning proper conduct under the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Rules Governing Standards of Conduct of Magisterial District Judges.

Appointed by the Supreme Court, the Board will be separate from the judicial conduct structures of the Judicial Conduct Board and the Court of Judicial Discipline. As outlined in the Court’s Order, the JEAB will provide ethics advisory opinions upon request of any judicial officer or judicial candidate.

The JEAB rules provide for certain protections, known as the “rule of reliance,” where judges request and follow JEAB ethics advice. Those provisions, which replace the current rules of reliance, go into effect on July 1, 2022, and will be in place of the current committees.

Established in 1722, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania is the oldest appellate court in the country and has played an important role in the history of the Commonwealth. As the state’s highest court, the seven justices make the final decisions interpreting Pennsylvania’s laws and Constitution, have full administrative authority over Pennsylvania’s judicial system and hear cases involving issues of immediate public importance arising in any court in the Commonwealth.

