12:15 p.m. update: According to the Potter County Coroner, the victims of the fire were three males, ages 14, 16 and 17; two females, both 16 years of age. The deaths are being ruled accidental.

Police said that due to extensive damage to the home, the cause of the fire is being ruled undetermined. After a thorough investigation of the fire damage, it appears there was a possible issue with a woodstove or its chimney, which may have been the cause.

--

Genesee, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a fatal residential fire that took the lives of five children and injured two adults in the early morning on Monday, April 11.

At 3:30 a.m., Genesse Volunteer Fire Company, along with multiple other fire companies from New York and Pennsylvania, were dispatched to a residential fire on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township, Potter County.

Upon arrival, the fire department found the house engulfed in flames, according to PSP reports.

The five juveniles were unable to escape the residence. According to First News Now, they were trapped in the basement, where the fire is thought to have started from a wood stove.

The parents of three of the children made it out safely, and attempted to save the children, but suffered serious injuries in the process, according to PSP reports.

The adults were both flown from the scene to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.

Preliminary information indicates there is nothing suspicious involved with the fire and that the fire started in the basement.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. The names of the victims have not been released.

The Northern Potter School District issued a letter following the tragedy.

