Roulette Township, Pa. — A war veteran of Potter County will soon be honored with a bridge in his hometown of Roulette Township.

Staff Sergeant Gerrith L. Kibbe was killed while serving in South Vietnam on June 24, 1967.

Members of the public are invited to join the dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Riverside Methodist Church, 30 River Street, Roulette. The ceremony will feature words from local veteran groups, members of Sgt. Kibbe's family, and state and county officials.

Staff Sgt. Kibbe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served with the 98th Maintenance Company, 86th Maintenance Battalion within Army operations.

Under Act 64 of 2021, the bridge carrying State Route 3004 over the Allegheny River, is being designated the SSG Gerrith Kibbe Memorial Bridge.

“We are so blessed by the service of soldiers like Staff Sgt. Gerrith Kibbe, and it is my honor to work with his family, local leaders and veterans groups to bring him the recognition he deserves,” commented State Rep. Martin Causer, who sponsored the legislation to name the bridge. “This young man gave his life for us, leaving behind a loving family and a bright future. It is important that we remember and honor him.”

