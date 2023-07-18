Williamsport, Pa. — Rural airports, including the Williamsport Regional Airport, was the focus of discussion in Washington, D.C. Monday.

The U.S. House Rules Committee heard testimony pertaining to legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act, expected to pass the House on Thursday.

An amendment by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09), co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), provides an additional $25 million, $5 million per year over the next five, for the Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) program.

Meuser called it an “important federal resource to jumpstart commercial air service in rural America,” like Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT).

Williamsport is one of four SCASD-eligible airports, along with Stockton Metropolitan, California; Toledo Express, Ohio; and Grand Canyon West, Arizona.

The five-year funding timeline, according to Meuser, provides “enough stability to entice an airline to take a risk and enter a market to provide commercial air service. This will increase access and economic opportunity in rural, underserved communities that are facing serious transit problems,” he said.

Established 2000, SCASD provides funding for rural airports “lacking commercial air service for more than a year. This doesn’t create a new subsidy, according to testimony. Rather, SCASD is “a rural economic tool necessary to help develop sustainable commercial air service in rural communities,” Meuser said.

Leading congressional efforts to address declining commercial air service for rural hubs, Meuser met with Lycoming County officials in January, and addressed the House committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in April to advocate reopening the Essential Air Service (EAS) program as a possible remedy.

Williamsport without access to nation's aviation system

Prior to losing service October 2021, Williamsport Regional Airport completed a $15 million renovation project, he stated. Containing “top-notch equipment and facilities,” the pandemic, he said, “harmed every aspect of the aviation industry, particularly Williamsport.”

Meuser told committee members that the amendment has “guardrails to ensure federal resources are provided in a responsible manner,” and aims to “help rural airports attract commercial air carriers, and equip them to succeed without additional federal resources.”

With some airports almost 100 miles away, Meuser said Williamsport, birthplace of Little League baseball, is without access to our nation’s aviation system. With games starting in weeks, teams flying long distances from other countries, he said, are forced onto buses and drive multiple hours to play in the World Series.

This FAA Reauthorization, done every five years, “does much to address a multitude of issues facing general and commercial aviation in the United States,” he added. Meuser’s amendment, he said, fills “a critical gap in rural Americans access to commercial air service.”

